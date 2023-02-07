Dell announces big executive reshuffle after layoffs

The painful job cuts Dell Technologies announced earlier come with a reorganisation that will change how its sales teams operate around the globe, as well as shifts inside its channel leadership, the company said.

Among the moves is John Byrne, who will now assume global responsibility for all regional and Dell Technologies select sales.

His territory includes North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China. Byrne’s role currently is president of North American sales.

“As Dell Technologies’ first Global Channel Chief, with a long history of working closely with the channel community, I know firsthand how strong partnership makes for extraordinary outcomes,” Byrne said.

“We will continue our focus on growing faster than the market to accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journeys,” he added.

Byrne reports to Dell global sales leader Bill Scannell, who remains in his role.

This week, Dell Technologies reacted to softening demand in PC sales by announcing a five per cent cut to its global workforce of 133,000, or about 6,650 jobs total.

Dell had tried to ward off job cuts with a combination of hiring pauses, travel restrictions and expense reductions.

However, once the cuts are made, Dell said it expects to be a more efficient organisation.

“Our opportunity for growth has never been greater."

"I’m looking forward to working with all of our regional, and Dell Technologies select teams, to drive our strategy forward while continuing to build a global sales organisation that is truly best in the world,” Byrne said.

Other changes include new leadership in the channel organisation with Diego Majdalani now responsible for global sales execution through the channel.

He previously led International channel sales in Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Greater China and Latin America.

“I’m excited to drive further scale and growth with our channel partners globally. Now is the time to align our support model to maximize the opportunities ahead,” Diego Majdalani, president of global channel sales at Dell Technologies, said.

“Our partners play a critical role in delivering for customers, and our global channel sales structure and strategy, alongside strong regional execution, is designed to bolster our mutual growth,” Majdalani added.

Dell’s global channel chief, Rola Dagher, remains in her role focused on partner programs and strategy.

The roles are complementary with one leader focused on building new market opportunity, growing core business, strengthening collaboration and streamlining the partner experience, and another focused on sales execution, Dell said.

“Partners are at the core of our success,” said Dagher.

“This year, we will continue to grow and modernise core business, build new market opportunities, strengthen collaboration and streamline the partner experience."

"Our world-class partner program and strong partner strategy, in combination with our talented sales teams and partners, is the right recipe for how we’ll continue to win big in the years to come,” she added.

Additionally, Pete Trizzino, who previously led Dell Technologies select sales, will lead the company’s North America sales team.

Trizzino will report to Byrne.

This article originally appeared at crn.com