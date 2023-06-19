Dell announces new incentives program for partners

By on
Dell announces new incentives program for partners

Dell has announced a new incentive program for partners in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

The program applies to partners in the Dell Technologies Partner Program (DTPP), in the Authorised tier.

Dubbed, RISE, the program will allow DTPP Authorised tier partners to earn dollar rewards with the purchase of eligible products through their preferred Dell Technologies Authorised Distributor.        

Participating ANZ distributors include Dicker Data and Ingram Micro.

Dell's Asia-Pacific and Japan channel general manager Tiang Beng Ng explained the RISE program lets Authorised Partners earn points.

These can be used towards future purchases through Dell Technologies Authorised Distributors.

Authorised tier partners will be able to earn rewards up to the value of US$10,000 per quarter to repurchase Dell product from distributors across the Latitude, Precision or Optiplex portfolio as well as Dell-branded monitors and docks.

Partners will also be able to redeem up to five e-vouchers per quarter for a maximum combined value of $10,000, with a maximum value per voucher of $5,000.

Other benefits include special promotions and bonuses in addition to core rewards, as well as regular performance updates via email and online dashboard throughout the quarter making it easier to track performance and rewards.

“Authorised Partners account for more than half of our CSG business, and this program rewards these partners to accelerate their Dell CSG stock and sell business through seamless fulfilment via Ingram Micro’s state-of-the-art distribution centre," Ingram Micro Australia Dell business manager Tam Le said.

"The rewards will serve to help our Authorised partners increase profitability and win more business," Dicker Data ANZ senior business manager Amir Kalil said.

The incentives program will launch in Japan later this month.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
amir kalil dell dell incentives program dell technologies dell technologies partner program dtpp hardware tam le tian beng ng

Partner Content

Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m

Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m
Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data

Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data
Kinetic IT wins multi-million dollar ATO contract

Kinetic IT wins multi-million dollar ATO contract
Construction of NEXTDC&#8217;s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete

Construction of NEXTDC’s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?