Dell announces new incentives program for partners

Dell has announced a new incentive program for partners in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

The program applies to partners in the Dell Technologies Partner Program (DTPP), in the Authorised tier.

Dubbed, RISE, the program will allow DTPP Authorised tier partners to earn dollar rewards with the purchase of eligible products through their preferred Dell Technologies Authorised Distributor.

Participating ANZ distributors include Dicker Data and Ingram Micro.

Dell's Asia-Pacific and Japan channel general manager Tiang Beng Ng explained the RISE program lets Authorised Partners earn points.

These can be used towards future purchases through Dell Technologies Authorised Distributors.

Authorised tier partners will be able to earn rewards up to the value of US$10,000 per quarter to repurchase Dell product from distributors across the Latitude, Precision or Optiplex portfolio as well as Dell-branded monitors and docks.

Partners will also be able to redeem up to five e-vouchers per quarter for a maximum combined value of $10,000, with a maximum value per voucher of $5,000.

Other benefits include special promotions and bonuses in addition to core rewards, as well as regular performance updates via email and online dashboard throughout the quarter making it easier to track performance and rewards.

“Authorised Partners account for more than half of our CSG business, and this program rewards these partners to accelerate their Dell CSG stock and sell business through seamless fulfilment via Ingram Micro’s state-of-the-art distribution centre," Ingram Micro Australia Dell business manager Tam Le said.

"The rewards will serve to help our Authorised partners increase profitability and win more business," Dicker Data ANZ senior business manager Amir Kalil said.

The incentives program will launch in Japan later this month.