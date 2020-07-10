Dell channel chief Joyce Mullen unexpectedly departs, replacement yet to be named

Dell Technologies worldwide channel leader Joyce Mullen, responsible for roughly half of the infrastructure giant’s $91 billion in revenue, is unexpectedly leaving Dell after 21 years with the company.

“This is obviously a tough decision. I feel like I’m part of the furniture since I’ve been around for 21 years,” said Mullen, who is leaving the company effective August 14. “I’ve been able to contribute to making Dell Technologies the great company that it is. When I stepped back and talked about it with my husband and my kids, it became really clear that I want to go be a member of a very senior leadership team at a smaller company and do it again—make another company really terrific. I’ve had a great opportunities at Dell Technologies, and I’m really grateful for that, but I want to do it again at another company.”

Dell told CRN that the company is currently searching for a replacement for Mullen who has been leading Dell’s channel charge since 2017.

The search is being led by Bill Scannell, president of global sales and customer operations, according to Dell.

“Billy Scannell has even more experience than I do, and he’s been working with partners for a very long time,” said Mullen. “He is working on figuring out who exactly it should be, the right structure and all of those sorts of thing.”

Mullen said she is uncertain of where she will end up next. “There’s a lot of space between the size of Dell and the size of a startup. There’s a lot of room in there,” she said. “I’m sure I’ll narrow that down as I move forward.”

Bob Venero, CEO of Holbrook, N.Y.-based solution provider Future Tech, a Dell EMC Titanium partner, called Mullen’s departure a loss for the channel.

“This looks like it was not a planned change,” he said. “Right now, we don’t know what’s behind the channel curtain. But I am sure based on the fact that Dell does billions of dollars through the channel they are going to find a channel-savvy executive to continue the incredible growth that the channel has had for Dell.”

Venero said he is looking forward to meeting with Mullen’s replacement. “Dell is an important component of Future Tech’s global offerings,” he said. “We’re looking forward to seeing who replaces Joyce and what their credentials are.”

Mullen’s departure comes just seven months after Dell announced that longtime channel advocate Dell Technologies President and Chief Commercial Officer Marius Haas was leaving the company.

Scannell, a 33-year Dell EMC veteran, absorbed Haas’ responsibilities and now leads the combined sales organization. He is responsible for enterprise sales and customer operations, commercial and partner sales.

Gregg Ambulos, who has worked closely with Scannell during his 23 years at both EMC and Dell, remains as senior vice president of North America Channels.

This article originally appeared at crn.com