Dell cheers top ANZ partners

Dell has named its top performing ANZ partners for 2019 as part of the tech giant’s first local virtual conference.

The vendor’s solution provider of the year award was awarded to three companies: Datacom Australia was named solution provider of the year overall; NTT Australia was named solution provider of the year for IT Transformation; and Computer Concepts won solution provider of the year for workforce transformation.

Meridian IT won growth partner of the year for IT transformation and Blue Connections won growth partner of the year for workforce transformation. Dicker Data took out the distributor of the year category.

The vendor also acknowledged partners who performed across its product segments.

Services Partner of the Year: DXC Connect

Data Protection Partner of the Year: IQ3

HCI Partner of the Year: Thomas Duryea Logicalis

Storage Partner of the Year: Sempre Technologies

Server Partner of the Year: Data#3

VMware Access Partner of the Year: Triforce

Medium Business Partner of the Year: The Missing Link

Public Sector Partner of the Year: Intuit Technologies

“Despite being unable to meet face-to-face this year, it’s fantastic to be able to recognise and celebrate the outstanding performance of our partners in Australia and New Zealand,” Dell’s ANZ channel chief Shant Soghomonian told the virtual audience.

“Working together with our partner community, we have continued to design and implement innovative technology solutions to drive real digital transformation across the industry.

“On behalf of Dell Technologies, I’d like to thank our partners for a great year and we look forward to continuing to work together to deliver new technologies that will help our customers navigate new ways of working.”