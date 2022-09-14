Dell expands Apex as-a-service offering for partners with new storage, cloud enhancements

To drive more growth for partners and capture a larger pool of customers for its Apex cloud services, Dell Technologies has introduced what it calls “enhancements” around storage, VMware cloud, and its private and hybrid cloud.

The new Apex updates include enhancements to Apex data storage, which Dell is now offering to partners without them having to be a subscriber to Dell’s managed services.

Dell also said it would offer partners more flexibility around Apex private and hybrid cloud, including a consumption pricing model that allows customers to only pay for the resources they need.

Dell ANZ sales director and general manager for channel sales Shant Soghomonian said, “Customer choice is paramount to Dell Technologies. At a time when the demand for consumption-based solutions is increasing, the APEX expansion presents our diverse partners with the opportunity to differentiate and promote their individual capabilities while extending the value of APEX to a broader range of customers."

"These enhancements directly address partner feedback for the availability of more partner-delivered services for APEX in Australia and New Zealand and accelerates our as-a-Service momentum with partners."

Soghomonian added Dell is "once again showcasing that Australia and New Zealand is an important market" by ensuring the offerings were available locally as soon as they launch.

“Since APEX launched in ANZ, we’re pleased that the local channel has embraced our as-a-service solution and has added APEX as a core part of their portfolio.”

Dell Technologies Global Channel Chief Rola Dagher told CRN US, “So we’re taking another big step to enable partners to deliver solutions in whatever capacity makes sense for them and the customers of course. Because at the end of the day, it’s all about modernising how business is delivered and how our customers want to consume it.”

“So these portfolios, the updates, they’ll be around the new market access, even bigger and greater opportunities for partners to differentiate and promote their individual capabilities while extending the value of Apex to a broader range of customers.”

Dell is coming off its biggest quarter ever for Apex, reporting that the company’s cloud service achieved US$1 billion in annual recurring revenue during its second quarter. Apex enrolled 200 new subscribers in the quarter as well, the company said during its earnings report last month.

“We’re focused on meeting customers needs’ and increasing the partner stickiness,” Dagher said. “We will now deliver an option to subscribe to Apex data storage services, with or without the Dell managed services. So that way, our partners have the option to add their own services and meet the customer’s demands. It will give them more flexibility, including many, many choices to manage their own day-to-day operation, which is great, because we’ve heard that feedback from the partners and we’re delivering on that.”

“They can now deliver their own managed services and incorporate Apex into the broader data center management contracts,” Dagher told CRN US. “Partners can also implement the new instance-based approach that allows the customers to only pay for resources they need. So if the as-a-service was out of reach for some customers, partners can now offer a smaller 32-instance configuration threshold. That is opening more growth opportunities for the customers, for the partners to help them grow across the board.”

Dell also said it has expanded the ability for partners to get their dev teams working on cloud services by creating an option that allows them to build cloud-native apps on the VMware stack to help partners modernise applications.

“This is a great fit for the partners to focus on value cloud development and let Dell manage the operational oversight. And again, that’s all based on the feedback we’ve had from our members,” Dagher said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com