Dell honours ANZ partners in Sydney

Dell Technologies has awarded a large range of partners for their efforts, at a ceremony held at the Sofitel Sydney, Darling Harbour.

Canberra's Infront and ASX listed Spark-owned Computer Concepts took out the Top Performer 2023 award for Australia and New Zealand respectively.

mcr IT from Sydney and Cyclone Computers from Auckland were named the Growth Top Performer for 2023.

The Medium Business Top Performer 2023 award went to The Missing Link, while Blue Connections IT got the Environment, Social and Governance 2023 gong.

Dell Technologies handed Liquid IT in Wellington the IT Transformation Project 2023 Australia and New Zealand award.

Intuit Technologies won the Workforce Transformation Project 2023 award for Australia and New Zealand.

The distributor awards went to two trans-Tasman household names.

Dicker Data Australia was named Distributor of the Year 2023, while Ingram Micro picked up the Marketing Excellence Award for the year.

"With advancements in AI, edge, multicloud and cybersecurity, our partners are focused on the unlimited potential of technology for their customers," Shant Soghomonian, Dell Technologies; channel general manager for ANZ said.

"They’re continuously striving to educate, evaluate and enable their teams to assist customers on their digital transformation journeys. I want to congratulate each of our winners and recognise them for their unwavering commitment to our joint customers’ successes," Soghomonian added.

In Dell's Global Alliance and Cloud Service Provider Awards, Datacom came out on top for 2023 as the top performer.

Datacom got the award as a Cloud Service Provider, while DXC Technology was named Global Alliances Top Performer 2023.

Macquarie Technology Group received the Global Aliiances Technology Innovation Award.