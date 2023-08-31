Dell honours ANZ partners in Sydney

By on
Dell honours ANZ partners in Sydney
Peter Marrs, Dell APJ, Gareth Prescott, Infront, and Shant Soghomonian, Dell ANZ
Supplied

Dell Technologies has awarded a large range of partners for their efforts, at a ceremony held at the Sofitel Sydney, Darling Harbour.

Canberra's Infront and ASX listed Spark-owned Computer Concepts took out the Top Performer 2023 award for Australia and New Zealand respectively.

mcr IT from Sydney and Cyclone Computers from Auckland were named the Growth Top Performer for 2023.

The Medium Business Top Performer 2023 award went to The Missing Link, while Blue Connections IT got the Environment, Social and Governance 2023 gong.

Dell Technologies handed Liquid IT in Wellington the IT Transformation Project 2023 Australia and New Zealand award.

Intuit Technologies won the Workforce Transformation Project 2023 award for Australia and New Zealand.

The distributor awards went to two trans-Tasman household names.

Dicker Data Australia was named Distributor of the Year 2023, while Ingram Micro picked up the Marketing Excellence Award for the year.

"With advancements in AI, edge, multicloud and cybersecurity, our partners are focused on the unlimited potential of technology for their customers," Shant Soghomonian, Dell Technologies; channel general manager for ANZ said.

"They’re continuously striving to educate, evaluate and enable their teams to assist customers on their digital transformation journeys. I want to congratulate each of our winners and recognise them for their unwavering commitment to our joint customers’ successes," Soghomonian added.

In Dell's Global Alliance and Cloud Service Provider Awards, Datacom came out on top for 2023 as the top performer.

Datacom got the award as a Cloud Service Provider, while DXC Technology was named Global Alliances Top Performer 2023.

Macquarie Technology Group received the Global Aliiances Technology Innovation Award.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
blue connections it channel cyclone computers datacom dell dell technologies dicker data distribution dxc hardware infront ingram micro intuit liquid it macquarie technology group mcr it rk services the missing link

Partner Content

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Announcing the 2023 CRN Impact Award winners!

Announcing the 2023 CRN Impact Award winners!
Dell Technologies Forum talks up 'ground to cloud' in Sydney

Dell Technologies Forum talks up 'ground to cloud' in Sydney
Telstra chair John Mullen to depart

Telstra chair John Mullen to depart
Pipeline day 3: Microsoft&#8217;s Brad Clarke lays out Microsoft AI opportunity

Pipeline day 3: Microsoft’s Brad Clarke lays out Microsoft AI opportunity

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?