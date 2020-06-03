Dell launches virtualised GPUs for AI, HPC workloads

Dell has launched new virtualisation capabilities for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing in VMware environments.

Called Dell EMC Ready Solutions based on VMware, the product combines Dell EMC systems with VMware Cloud Foundation to speed up deployment and management of AI projects.

The solutions come in two variants Dell EMC Ready Solutions for AI: GPU-as-a-Service and Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Virtualized HPC (vHPC).

The virtualisation is done through the new Bitfusion feature in VMware vSphere 7, which also makes it possible to virtualise GPUs on premises.

Dell senior vice president for integrated products and solutions Tom Burns said, “Artificial intelligence is a game changer, but our customers tell us they’re lagging behind in adoption because they’re dealing with skills and infrastructure gaps.”

“We’re bringing together the power of Dell Technologies to help customers simplify the process of running AI workloads at scale in their familiar VMware environments.”

Dell said the solutions would help IT teams quickly provision hardware as needed, speed up initial deployment and configuration, and save time with simpler centralised management and security.

Both variants of Dell EMC Ready Solutions are available globally now, while factory installation of VMware vSphere with BitFusion will be available globally on PowerEdge servers in July 2020.