Dell names new local storage boss

Dell has a new head of storage sales after former executive Jamie Humphrey returned to the company after a seven-year absence.

Based in Melbourne, Humphrey will lead Dell Technologies’ storage specialty sales team and will be focused on primary storage, in addition to the hyperconverged infrastructure portfolio, cloud and software-defined architectures, a Dell spokesperson told CRN. Humphrey will focus on the vendor’s enterprise and global customers.



“Dell Technologies’ winning culture, combined with a people-first mantra from the ANZ Leadership team that sets each team member, partner and customer up for success, played a major role in my decision to take up this great opportunity,” Humphrey said in a statement.

Humphrey first joined Dell in 2004 as a pre-sales consultant and held numerous roles at the vendor over his 11-year tenure, eventually being promoted to head of storage and management in 2011.



After leaving the company in 2015 he joined software company Datacore as APJ boss. Following that he spent three years at Nutanix, first as head of alliances and then as ANZ boss.

Prior to his return to Dell, Humphrey ran the trans-Tasman business for software company Rubrick for close to two years.

Earlier this month, Dell merged its three partner programs, bringing solution providers, cloud service providers (CSPs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) under one incentive scheme.

The changes are designed to make it easier for partners to move up the tiers of Dell’s three-tiered program, achieve certifications, and access more rebates and incentives, Dell’s ANZ channel chief Shant Soghomonian said at the time.

"This change is really important in a market like ANZ because our partners have moved on from just doing reselling many, many years ago."

Dell's global channel chief Rola Daghr told CRN US at the beginning of the month that it would spend more investment dollars into the channel this year than last.

“More than ever, we continue to invest in the channel. The channel is becoming over 50 percent of Dell’s business. There is no doubt about it whatsoever, we are investing more [in the channel in fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022],” said Dagher.