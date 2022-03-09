Dell set to host first in-person conference in two years

Dell Technologies is set to host its first large in-person technology event in over two years this May at Dell Technologies World 2022 in Las Vegas.

“We’re going to gather again at Dell Technologies World—in person—in Las Vegas the first week in May,” Cheryl Cook, senior vice president of global partner marketing, told CRN US. “We’re excited to host our partners there. We really encourage all of them to come and attend in-person.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Dell and other technology companies to stop hosting in-person IT conference which typically host thousands of people, including customers and channel partners. The Round Rock, Texas-based company said Dell Technologies World 2022, which runs from 2 May to 5 May, marks Dell’s first significant in-person event in over two years.

“After two years of working virtual and remote, I look at the phenomenal achievements we’ve been able to deliver in pretty unusual circumstances,” said Cook. “Dell Tech World is a great opportunity for our partners and our customers to just come together and visit with some of our executives and our leadership for the first time in a couple years. So we’re pretty excited to be able to get back in person.”

Dell Technologies World is the company’s flagship annual event that typically attracts several thousands of partners, customers, technologists and employees from around the globe.

In earlier 2020, Dell decided to make Dell Technologies World a virtual event for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dell Technologies World 2021 was also held virtually because of the ongoing pandemic.

Cook said Dell is “very excited” to get back to hosting in-person events.

What to expect at Dell Technologies World 2022

Dell Technologies World 2022 is calling itself “like a theme park for passionate technologist.”

From new advanced breakout sessions and hands-on labs to interactive demo training and curated learning tracks, the company wants Dell Technologies World attendees to gain actionable insights and new ideas from the event.

“They can hear from all of our executives around the momentum of the business, key strategic trends in the industry and in the market, where Dell sees the opportunity, and how we’re helping our shared customers really address some of the most vexing business problems out there,” said Cook. “You’ll hear us this year talk about some of the key strategic areas like edge computing, where we see the market opportunity around as-a-Service and our Apex offerings, and continued growth in traditional infrastructure.”

Keynote speakers at Dell Technologies World include Chairman, Founder and CEO Michael Dell; Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman Jeff Clarke; and Channel Chief Rola Dagher. Outside of top Dell executives, other keynote speakers include VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram and American Express CEO Stephen Squeri.

In terms of entertainment during the massive event, popular rock band Weezer and Gary Clarke Jr. are set to take the stage and perform during Dell’s customer appreciation event.

“We’re very excited for Dell Tech World to be in-person,” said Cook. “We’re looking forward to continuing the momentum.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com