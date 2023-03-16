Dell Technologies adds new security services and solutions

Dell Technologies adds new security services and solutions

Dell Technologies has announced new security services and solutions, aiming to better protect organisations against attacks and secure their devices, systems and clouds.

The company is expanding its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering to include an MDR Pro Plus version, which is a fully managed security operations solution helping organisations protect endpoints, infrastructure, software, hardware and clouds.

It delivers 24/7 threat detection, conducts breach and attack simulations to test security controls and settings, and carries out penetration testing to detect vulnerabilities, and recommends security posture improvements.

The new solution also offers year-round cyber security training in modules to improve employee awareness of risks, as well as offering Incident Recovery Care to deploy certified experts to assess an security incidents to help customers recover if a breach occurs.

In addition to the MDR Pro Plus solution, Dell has added CrowdStrike Falcon to its SafeGuard and Response portfolio, offering customers more choice  in cyber security software.

This will allow organisations access to an extended suite of defenses that accelerate threat investigation and response to protect critical areas of enterprise risk, which includes endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Dell is also launching a cloud-based version of its Secured Component Verification offering.

The cloud-version reduces risks of product tampering pf Dell commercial PCs, as Dell generates a digital certificate, stored in a secure cloud environment that documents key PC components in the factory.

This also allows IT teams to verify an entire PC fleet in a single view rather than each device locally, as it previously was.

Dell is also introducing a new service that streamlines the implementation and operation of a more secure Cyber Recovery vault so organisations can better protect critical data.

Dubbed the Product Success Accelerator (PSX) for Cyber Recovery allows companies to choose from three levels of assistance.

The first level, ‘Ready’ includes planning workshops, installation and configuration of a Dell Cyber Recovery vault, a runbook, a success plan and cybersecurity skills training.

The ‘Optimise’ level adds quarterly vault assessments, recommendations for the environment, including updates, patches and policies, and assisted restore test simulations.

The third level ‘Operate’ adds operational assistance to monitor activity, initiate corrections and provide support for cyberattacks.

 Dell’s senior VP of corporate strategy Matt Baker said, “Our growing portfolio of security services and solutions is helping organisations tackle their toughest security challenges and addressing the increasing complexity of how they stay secure across networks, devices and systems. We’re helping customers double down on resilience in a challenging environment.”

