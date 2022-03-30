Dell Technologies ANZ opens new head office in Chatswood

Dell will move its Australian and New Zealand head office to The Zenith Towers in Chatswood, New South Wales.

Dell will close its three current New South Wales sites in Frenchs Forest, St Leonards and Macquarie Park, the tech giant said today in a statement.

Zenith Towers is comprised of two towers with a central atrium and is owned by real estate company Arrow Capital Partners and global private investment firm Starwood Capital.

Dell’s new office will span over 5,2000 square meters across levels one to five of The Zenith, which is located 12 kilometres from Sydney CBD.

Dell said it chose Chatswood because of “the ease of transportation” and Zenith Towers because of its “in-class facilities and onsite amenities, including outdoor greenspace... and conference facilities”.

Dell's ANZ vice president and managing director Angela Fox said “we’re excited to be moving into a new consolidated workplace with great facilities.”

Last month the US multinational technology company hired a new ANZ head of storage sales Jamie Humphrey, who had previously been a Dell executive seven years ago.

Earlier this year, Dell also merged its three partner programs, bringing solution providers, cloud service providers and original equipment manufacturers under one incentive scheme.

The changes were designed to make it easier for partners to move up the tiers of Dell’s three-tiered program, achieve certifications, and access more rebates and incentives, according to Dell’s ANZ channel chief Shant Soghomonian.

"This change is really important in a market like ANZ because our partners have moved on from just doing reselling many, many years ago,” he told CRN at the time.

“And so the fact that we ran parallel programs, to support partners, especially from a CSP and MSP perspective, which is where most of the overlap lies [means that] these changes are very positive, they now only need to get their training and accreditation under one program, not on the two programs, they only need to hit tier attainment, revenue, training and the other requirements under one program."