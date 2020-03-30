Dell Technologies World 2020 Rescheduled To This Fall

Dell Technologies World 2020, which was changed to a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic, will move from May to October in order to focus on helping customers in this time of need.

“Three weeks ago, with the information we had at the time, we made the decision to take Dell Technologies World virtual. Much has changed in those three weeks,” said the company in a blog post on Friday. “And it’s clear to us that we need to stay focused on supporting our customers and partners with their most immediate needs.”

The $92 billion Round Rock, Texas- based infrastructure giant’s flagship virtual event will be held in October, although a specific date has yet to disclosed. Dell Technologies said customers and partners should still expect news from the company to be released over the coming weeks and months.

“Our innovation engine, portfolio development and services capabilities will press on to ensure we meet those needs,” said Dell. “Our top priority, in addition to the health and safety of our team members and communities, is to ensure we meet customers’ needs in this moment.”

Dell Technologies World 2020 was initially scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from May 4 to7 but shifted to a virtual event due to the coronavirus outbreak that is having a dramatic impact across the IT world.

In terms of the virtual Dell Technologies World event in October, all registrants will automatically be registered for the virtual experience at no charge. However, registrants also can choose to roll over their conference pass to Dell Technologies World 2021 or request a full refund.

In an interview with CRN this month, founder and CEO Michael Dell said it is the first time in the company’s history that Dell Technologies World will be a virtual event.

“The show must go on,” said Dell. “What we do know from internal events that we move from physical to virtual—and we’ve learned a lot about that just in the last few weeks—we’ll make it incredibly compelling and engaging.”

In addition, this week Dell Technologies and VMware withdrew their initial fiscal year 2021 guidance because both are “unable to predict the extent” of the coronavirus that could “adversely impact” business.

Dell Technologies is providing millions of dollars to fight the coronavirus on several fronts including donating IT infrastructure valued at more than $850,000 to the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China to help upgrade its technology to enable the center to respond to the epidemic more effectively. Dell Technologies has also set aside $3 million in funds and technology to help “meet the greatest needs of our communities and front-line organizations” working to treat and contain coronavirus across the globe.

“We must protect each other and especially our most vulnerable—our elderly and those with underlying conditions,” said Michael Dell. “At the same time, we are managing the impact on our own business and supply chain operations, so we can take care of you. Whether enabling a remote workforce, ensuring business continuity, powering the technology for infectious disease prevention and control, or providing simple, human advice, support and friendship—we are here to help.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com