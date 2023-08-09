Dell to go partner-first for storage sales

By on
Dell to go partner-first for storage sales
Shant Soghomonian, Dell

Dell Technologies has launched its Partner First Strategy for Storage initiative, designating more than 99 per cent of its customers and potential customers as partner-led for storage sales.

The new go-to-market strategy will see Dell partner sellers see more compensation when transacting storage through a partner, while also quadrupling the number of storage partner of record-eligible resale accounts for more predictability of engagement.

The changes are effective starting this week.

“The Partner First Strategy for Storage, including data protection, is a change in our go-to-market strategy designed to fuel continued storage growth in Australia and around the world,” Dell ANZ channel chief Shant Soghomonian said.

“By further embracing the power of collaboration with our partners, we win more deals and drive better outcomes for customers.”

“Dell is the market leader in Enterprise Storage and best positioned to serve our customers in today's data-centric world," Dell global channel chief Rola Dagher said.

"We can win more often – and faster – when we work side-by-side with our global partner ecosystem. With 99 per cent of our customers and potential customers deemed as partner first for storage, we’re very clear about our intentions to embrace the channel.”

“Dell’s investment in partnership runs deep. We have decades of experience working with our partner community to accelerate transformation for our customers," Dell chief executive Michael Dell said.

“The Partner First Strategy for Storage extends our partner commitment and unites the strengths of our partners with the advantages of our world-class team and solutions.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dell michael dell rola dagher servers & storage shant soghomonian

Partner Content

A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Aussie IT channel stalwarts launch new MSP AltTab

Aussie IT channel stalwarts launch new MSP AltTab
Critical Azure vulnerability another Microsoft security debacle: Tenable

Critical Azure vulnerability another Microsoft security debacle: Tenable
Profit surge for Dicker Data on strong demand in H1 FY23

Profit surge for Dicker Data on strong demand in H1 FY23
SAP names new ANZ channel leader

SAP names new ANZ channel leader

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?