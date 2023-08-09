Dell to go partner-first for storage sales

Dell Technologies has launched its Partner First Strategy for Storage initiative, designating more than 99 per cent of its customers and potential customers as partner-led for storage sales.

The new go-to-market strategy will see Dell partner sellers see more compensation when transacting storage through a partner, while also quadrupling the number of storage partner of record-eligible resale accounts for more predictability of engagement.

The changes are effective starting this week.

“The Partner First Strategy for Storage, including data protection, is a change in our go-to-market strategy designed to fuel continued storage growth in Australia and around the world,” Dell ANZ channel chief Shant Soghomonian said.

“By further embracing the power of collaboration with our partners, we win more deals and drive better outcomes for customers.”

“Dell is the market leader in Enterprise Storage and best positioned to serve our customers in today's data-centric world," Dell global channel chief Rola Dagher said.

"We can win more often – and faster – when we work side-by-side with our global partner ecosystem. With 99 per cent of our customers and potential customers deemed as partner first for storage, we’re very clear about our intentions to embrace the channel.”

“Dell’s investment in partnership runs deep. We have decades of experience working with our partner community to accelerate transformation for our customers," Dell chief executive Michael Dell said.

“The Partner First Strategy for Storage extends our partner commitment and unites the strengths of our partners with the advantages of our world-class team and solutions.”