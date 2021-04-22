Dell to partners: Step up on refresh

Dell Technologies wants channel partners to refresh, upsell, cross-sell and seize on new front-end margin opportunities to keep PC and server sales moving at a brisk pace.

That was the major message in a Wednesday talk by Dell’s Gregg Ambulos, senior vice president of North America channel sales, and Cheryl Cook, senior vice president of global partner marketing, at the Best of Breed (BoB) Spring 2021 event.

Ambulos said Dell’s partners in North America played a “significant role” in the company’s record-setting 2020. In that year, Cook (pictured above) added, company’s results showed that the “world needs more technology, not less,” which is supported by the release of nine new products in nine weeks so far this year.

Now into the company’s fiscal 2022, Dell wants to keep that momentum going.

“Our priorities, Cheryl, haven’t changed,” Ambulos said. “We want to continue to expand our buyer base. That is very important. We’re looking at continuing our acceleration, both on the client and server sides of the house.” Dell also wants to lead on the storage side with the new midrange PowerStore storage offering, he added.

Dell wants partners to keep sales flowing through two previously announced programs: Tech Refresh, where partners replace aging technology with new systems from Dell, and Power Up, where partners are given access to Dell enterprise, commercial and SMB accounts to find net-new opportunities in underpenetrated accounts with the backing of Dell’s internal sales teams.

“We’re looking for our partner community to really rally around these two initiatives, and that’s going to help us achieve our key priorities,” Ambulos said.

Dell also wants partners to take advantage of the company’s new front-end margin approach, which can enable partners to earn 20 points of front-end margin on average. The front-end margin applies to Dell’s PowerStore, PowerScale and Isilon products, according to Ambulos.

“And that’s on top of all the rebates that they earn for base rebates and some of the behavioral rebates that we also pay, along with MyRewards,” he said.

These new and updated programs represent the work Dell has done in refining the Dell Technologies Partner Program based on feedback from partners, according to Cook.

“The strategy’s working. The program’s working, and we’ve now just made it more compelling, more competitive than ever before,” she said. “And we’re definitely seeing partners resonate with the Power Up cross-sell, upsell, multiple lines of business.”

Ambulos said partners should attend the virtual Dell Technologies World event May 5-6 to learn more about the company’s plans for Project Apex, which will make the company’s portfolio of products available through an as-a-service consumption model.

“Stay tuned because we’re going to be very aggressive in making sure we educate all of you on the attributes and the value of that offering,” he said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com