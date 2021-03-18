Dell unveils its biggest server release ever

In one of the biggest server launches in its history, Dell Technologies unveiled 17 new PowerEdge servers it says are designed to support industry moves toward edge computing, multi cloud strategies, artificial intelligence and research.

“We are embarking on a path to get to autonomous compute infrastructure,” said Ravi Pendekanti, senior vice president of server solutions product management and marketing at Dell Technologies in a call with media.

“We are building on what I would call workload-specific platforms to make sure we have an optimised platform for specific workloads,” said Pendekanti.

“We’ve been hearing customers say they’re not just looking for the optimal performance, the key is they’re looking for the best price performance. As much as we can try and pivot to always providing the best performance, one of the key things we keep hearing is, ‘Give us the right price performance.’ … We’re doing that with this launch today.”

Dell EMC’s new line of PowerEdge servers includes a mix of both AMD and Intel processors depending on the specific server.

All are managed through Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise, a systems management console that facilitates lifecycle management for Dell EMC PowerEdge servers in one console.

Additionally, PowerEdge servers now feature PCIe Gen 4.0 – doubling throughput performance over the previous generation – and up to six accelerators per server to support the data-intensive workloads. These technologies coupled with PowerEdge’s autonomous intelligence make this the most AI-enabled PowerEdge portfolio to date, Dell said.

On the security front, built with cyber-resilient architecture and a well-established silicon Root of Trust, the new PowerEdge servers are secure throughout their lifecycle, from manufacturing, deployment and management.

In terms of the hardware, PowerEdge servers have a uniquely designed chassis that features ducted fans and adaptive cooling for more efficient power consumption that improves energy efficiency by up to 60 percent over previous server generation. Coupled with multi-vector cooling, PowerEdge automatically directs airflow to the hottest part of the server for optimised cooling.

Below is a list of the most notable servers from the launch.

PowerEdge XE8545

One of the most important launches is the new Dell EMC PowerEdge XE8545 server which uniquely combines AMD and Nvidia technology designed for accelerated workloads and ideal for machine learning, HPC and GPU virtualization.

The new 4U PowerEdge XE8545 server combines the maximum core counts of two 3rd generation AMD EPYC processors with four of the highest performing NVIDIA A100 GPUs. PowerEdge XE8545 offers up to 128 cores of Milan CPUs, four Nvidia A100 GPUs, and optimized performance of Nvidia‘s vGPU software in a dual socket, 4U rack server.

“It is designed specifically for accelerated workloads, which make it ideal for cutting-edge machine learning models, complex high-performance computing and GPU virtualization,” said Ravi Pendekanti, senior vice president of server solutions product management and marketing at Dell EMC in a blog post. The PowerEdge XE8545 is one of the first servers on the market to have the new Nvidia NVLink baseboard with Nvidia’s A100 chips in it. The server is completely air cooled for greater efficiency and lower cost of operation.

The Dell EMC PowerEdge XE8545 servers will become globally available on March 29.

PowerEdge 750xa

The dual socket 2U Dell EMC PowerEdge R750xa is a top of the line server that delivers accelerator-optimized performance to help companies tackle their most data-intensive workloads.

The Dell EMC PowerEdge R750xa is purpose-built to boost acceleration performance, delivers GPU-dense performance for machine learning training, inferencing and AI with support for the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite exclusively available for VMware vSphere 7 Update 2. The server is powered by the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and supports up to four double-wide GPUs and six single-wide GPUs.

Ruggedised Edge XR11 And XR12

Built to thrive in remote and harsh environments, the portfolio now includes the new PowerEdge XR11 and XR12 ruggedized servers that bring enterprise performance and security to a durable form factor. With a hardened chassis, minimal footprint and support for multiple accelerators, the Intel-based XR11 and XR12 short-depth servers are built for the growing demands of edge-based workloads.

“With the advent of 5G and edge taking off, we have the next-generation of our edge and Telcom server with the XR11 and XR 12,” said Dell’s Pendekanti.

“We are seeing a lot more interest and demand based on both the edge and telecom industries with the new technology.”

The servers include third-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors along with multi-accelerator support. The XR11 and XR12 are operational in extreme temperature ranges, dusty environments and NEBS Level 3 compliant for communications.

PowerEdge C6525

The new Dell EMC PowerEdge C6525 is a compute-dense server designed to boost data center performance to tackle a variety of high-performance computing workloads and applications.

The PowerEdge C6525 comes with up to two, 2nd or 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processors per node configurations with up to 64 cores per processor and up to 280W.

Features include up to 512 processing cores in a 2U/4N dense server, which is the most available processing cores of any 2U Dell EMC PowerEdge server. The server has up to 3200MT/s memory speed to reduce latency and deliver faster response as well as optimized core count and memory for large datasets.

On the security front, the PowerEdge C6525 has AMD Secure Memory Encryption (SME) and Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV), drift detection, and offers digitally signed firmware packages.

PowerEdge R6515

The new PowerEdge R6515 features 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processors that accelerates data processing capabilities by up to 60 percent in big data Hadoop databases, according to Dell. The server includes one 2nd or 3rd Generation AMD EPYC Processor with up to 64 cores.

Dell EMC’s R6515 rack server is a dense single-socket 1U rack server that Dell says delivers “excellent” total cost of ownership (TCO) with VM density and SQL performance improvements.

On the memory front, the PowerEdge R6515 includes up to 16x DDR4 RDIMM (1TB), LRDIMM (2TB) and bandwidth up to 3200 MT/S. The server is designed with a cyber resilient architecture, integrating security deeply into every phase in the lifecycle, from design to retirement.

PowerEdge R7525

The new Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 Rack Server is a highly adaptable rack server that delivers powerful performance and flexible configurations.

The 2U server includes up to two, 2nd or 3rd Generation AMD EPYC Processors with up to 64 cores per processor. In terms of memory, the PowerEdge R7525 delivers up to 32 x DDR4 RDIMM (2TB), LRDIMM (4TB) and bandwidth up to 3200 MT/S.

The PowerEdge R7525 Rack Server includes 24 direct connect Gen4 NVMe that supports all flash vSAN Ready Node. Maximized storage and memory configuration options enable HPC, AI and rendering. The server has automated server life cycle management with scripting via the iDRAC Restful API with Redfish.

