Dell unveils monitors with dedicated Microsoft Teams button

Dell has unveiled a new range of video conferencing monitors featuring a dedicated physical button for Microsoft Teams.

The displays were developed following Microsoft’s certification program for USB audio and video devices for Microsoft Teams. The program covers headsets, speakerphones, webcams and monitors.

The monitors come in three different sizes, a 24-inch, 27-inch and a 34-inch curved version. All three include a pop-up webcam, integrated speakers and a noise-canceling microphone.

The monitors will be available on 16 February this year, with the 34-inch curved version priced at $2089. Dell has not revealed local pricing of the two other models, but US prices for the 24-inch and 27-inch are priced at US$499.99 and US$679.99, respectively.

Dell also announced new UltraSharp curved displays, a 40-inch ultrawide curved WUHD (5120 x 2160) resolution model, a 38-inch USB-C hub model with integrated speakers, and smaller models at 24 inches and 27 inches.

The 40-inch model will be available 29 January 2021, starting at $4689.

Other peripherals unveiled include a new Dell Premier wireless mouse, a multi-device wireless keyboard and mouse and a USB-C mobile adapter.

All the Dell products to be showcased at CES 2021

Also announced were a number of laptop PCs under the Latitude, OptiPlex and Precision lines, which Dell claimed would help usher in the “Renaissance of the PC”. Some models will be released this month, while two will be available in March.

“People’s expectations of their technology continue to evolve. It’s why we push beyond barriers to create devices that offer better experiences and are more integrated into our lives,” Dell senior vice president, Client Product Group Ed Ward said.

“Our new intelligent PCs make it possible for us to work smarter and collaborate easier, so we can give our best selves in all that we do. Secure, sustainable and smart: that’s the way forward for PCs.”

Below are the upcoming laptop PCs and their expected release days: