Deloitte absorbs management consultancy Glass
Wayne Custodio and Erin McCarthy, Glass/Deloitte
Deloitte has snapped up staff from consultancy Glass in Brisbane, for an undisclosed amount in compensation.

The Brisbane consultancy works with clients in the public, aged care, retail, utilities, education and financial services sectors.

Glass was sold to Vitrics by ASX-listed consultancy firm PS&C in 2019 for $1.6 million, as part of measures to stem losses.

PS&C had established the advisory and consulting arm in July 2017, led by Erin McCarthy and Wayne Custodio.

Deloitte said McCarthy and Custodio will become consulting partners; the two were working as the directors of business growth and brand, and strategic solutions, quality and operations respectively at Glass.

CRN Australia understands that the number of people moving over to Deloitte will be around 25.

Glass itself will cease to exist from March 1 this year, after its staff have started at Deloitte.

Deloitte said the latest team hire follows the acquisition of Sydney's Intellify, an AWS and Databricks partner last year, and Fusion Labs consultants in 2021.

Across the Tasman, the New Zealand arm of Deloitte announced that it had been named the Global Systems Integrator for the country, by data quality vendor Talend. 

