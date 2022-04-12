Deloitte acquires Brisbane ServiceNow partner Entrago

Deloitte acquires Brisbane ServiceNow partner Entrago
Cameron Douglas-Savage (Entrago)

Deloitte has acquired Brisbane-based ServiceNow partner Entrago for an undisclosed sum.

The ServiceNow Elite partner will join the big four consulting firm’s Enterprise Technology and Performance group, along with its 21 staff and founder and chief executive Cameron Douglas-Savage.

Founded in 2018, Entrago specialises in advisory, consulting and delivery services primarily in the Australian health sector, and also has clients in Government and financial services.

In addition to ServiceNow, the company also counts Amazon Web Services, automation vendor UiPath, medical information software vendor In2Health and digital employee experience vendor Nexthink.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Entrago and our people. We’ve achieved a lot since we established the business only four years ago, and joining a bigger, and award-winning, ServiceNow operator is the right move, at the right time, for us,” said Douglas-Savage, who also joins Deloitte Consulting as a partner.

“Deloitte represents a strong cultural and strategic fit, a commitment to making a real difference for clients and communities, and local and global opportunities for our people to support clients with some of their biggest challenges.”

Deloitte Australia national health sector leader Luke Baxby said, “This is yet another significant investment in health sector expertise and solutions, following the specialist team from digital health consultancy The Checkley Group also joining Deloitte earlier this year, and a number of highly experienced partners joining our practice across the country.”

“We’re committed to designing and delivering the health system of the future with our healthcare clients, and the addition of the Entrago team will certainly add to this strength.”

In March 2019, the then ASX-listed IT services group Trimantium GrowthOps (now GrowthOps) revealed it was in discussions to acquire Entrago for a yet to be determined price at the time. GrowthOps posted an update on the discussions in April that year, but the transaction did not proceed. GrowthOps has since been delisted from the ASX in December 2020.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
amazon web services aws cameron douglassavage deloitte entrago in2health luke baxby nexthink servicenow services uipath

