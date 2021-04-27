Deloitte acquires Canberra-based Salesforce partner Soda Strategic

Deloitte acquires Canberra-based Salesforce partner Soda Strategic
Ellen Derrick (Deloitte - left) and Angelo Paonne (Soda Strategic - right)

Deloitte has acquired Canberra-based Salesforce partner Soda Strategic, which is set to integrate with Deloitte Digital a the start of next month. 

Founded in 2016 by chief executive Angelo Paonne, Soda Strategic’s client base spans government, health, and not-for-profit sectors.

The team of 30 will join Deloitte Digital and Paonne will become a Deloitte Digital partner.

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

“I established Soda with the view that creativity and technology can solve human problems and deliver business results,” Paonne said. 

“We are currently seeing increasing demand for CRM and CX strategy and implementation services, driven by the rapid growth of online customers, and the appetite in both public and private sector for transformative solutions that improve the customer digital experience.

“Our team are leaders in creative technology solutions. Joining Deloitte will allow us to take our offerings to the next level. It’s an exciting time for our people.”

Soda Strategic was based primarily in Canberra but also had a presence in Melbourne 

Deloitte Australia chief executive Adam Powick said, “We are very excited to welcome Angelo and the Soda Strategic team to Deloitte. 

“The digital agenda is a front and centre issue for our clients and indeed the nation, and we are committed to building the strongest and most innovative digital transformation practice in the market. The addition of the Soda Strategic team reinforces our commitment to our Salesforce alliance and strengthens our ability to deliver great digital customer experiences for our clients.”

Deloitte Australia consulting managing partner Ellen Derrick added, “Deloitte is already a market leader across the Salesforce ecosystem, and the Soda team will complement our existing capabilities. 

“They are highly experienced in leading transformative technology projects for a range of clients across government, health, and not-for-profit sectors, and will add to our focus on delivering end-to-end Salesforce advisory and implementation projects for our clients. 

“I am particularly pleased to have Angelo and many of the team joining me in Canberra, my hometown.”

