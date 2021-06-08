Deloitte acquires CloudQuest to boost cloud security portfolio

Deloitte & Touche has made its second cloud cybersecurity acquisition of the year, buying almost all of the assets of CloudQuest, a Cupertino, Calif.-based cloud security posture management provider.

CloudQuest’s cloud-native security capabilities will help Deloitte more seamlessly manage security workflows, reduce risk and improve data security as it expands its portfolio of cloud security orchestration, automation and response services and solutions, according to Deloitte, which did not disclose deal terms.

“We see incredible opportunity in novel approaches that help organizations securely transform and operate while also realizing competitive advantage, and we’re continually investing to bring the most innovative solutions to our clients,” Deborah Golden, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory’s cyber and strategic risk leader and principal of Deloitte & Touche, said in a statement. “Our acquisition of CloudQuest represents our profound commitment to transforming alongside our clients, competing vigorously in the market and aggressively building out tech-enabled approaches that position Deloitte cyber as an unquestionable business enabler.”

Joining Deloitte will allow CloudQuest to expand its capabilities to help organizations protect against the next generation of security threats, promote continued innovation and agility and foster more efficient cloud security capabilities, according to CloudQuest co-founder and CEO Vijay Sarathy.

In January, Deloitte acquired Root9B, a Colorado Springs, Colo.-based provider of advanced cyber threat hunting services and solutions to bolsters its detect and respond offerings.

This article originally appeared at crn.com