Deloitte acquires Microsoft, IBM partner Bistech

Deloitte has acquired Brisbane-based data analytics and financial performance management specialist Bistech for an unspecified sum.

Bistech will join Deloitte’s data analytics team in Brisbane, with Bistech co-owners Shane Morgan, Justin Hoareau and Brad Culbert in leadership roles. All 17 consultants will also join Deloitte.

“We’re incredibly excited and pleased to be joining Deloitte’s Analytics & Cognitive team, which shares the same people values and customer focus we’ve built over the last 19 years in business,” Bistech founder Shane Morgan said in a statement.

Founded in 2000, Bistech provides data analytics, data science, data management and financial performance management services in the form of consulting, technical implementation, support and training.

Its vendor partners include Microsoft, IBM and Adaptive Insights.

The company was a two-time CRN Fast50 finalist in 2015 and 2016, and was also a finalist in the CRN Impact Awards for Evolving Innovator in 2018.

“The Bistech team bring a great mix of business and technical expertise that is increasingly in demand from clients seeking to extract maximum benefit from their data,” Deloitte Consulting managing partner Kaylene O’Brien said.

“Their service offerings closely align with client demand, including data architecture, cloud data solutions migration, data asset modernisation, predictive analytics and machine learning.”