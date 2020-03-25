Deloitte acquires Microsoft, IBM partner Bistech

By on
Deloitte acquires Microsoft, IBM partner Bistech
Justin Hoareau, Shane Morgan and Brad Culbert (Bistech)

Deloitte has acquired Brisbane-based data analytics and financial performance management specialist Bistech for an unspecified sum.

Bistech will join Deloitte’s data analytics team in Brisbane, with Bistech co-owners Shane Morgan, Justin Hoareau and Brad Culbert in leadership roles. All 17 consultants will also join Deloitte.

“We’re incredibly excited and pleased to be joining Deloitte’s Analytics & Cognitive team, which shares the same people values and customer focus we’ve built over the last 19 years in business,” Bistech founder Shane Morgan said in a statement.

Founded in 2000, Bistech provides data analytics, data science, data management and financial performance management services in the form of consulting, technical implementation, support and training.

Its vendor partners include Microsoft, IBM and Adaptive Insights.

The company was a two-time CRN Fast50 finalist in 2015 and 2016, and was also a finalist in the CRN Impact Awards for Evolving Innovator in 2018.

“The Bistech team bring a great mix of business and technical expertise that is increasingly in demand from clients seeking to extract maximum benefit from their data,” Deloitte Consulting managing partner Kaylene O’Brien said.

“Their service offerings closely align with client demand, including data architecture, cloud data solutions migration, data asset modernisation, predictive analytics and machine learning.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bistech deloitte services

Most Read Articles

Cylance ANZ boss promoted to lead BlackBerry Spark

Cylance ANZ boss promoted to lead BlackBerry Spark
Microsoft Adds 12M Users For Teams In One Week

Microsoft Adds 12M Users For Teams In One Week
Zoom names Vocus first Aussie telco reseller

Zoom names Vocus first Aussie telco reseller
Ex-Capgemini CEO joins Innovo

Ex-Capgemini CEO joins Innovo
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?