Deloitte acquires Oracle partner Ekulus

Melbourne-based consultancy and Oracle partner Ekulus has been acquired by Deloitte for an undisclosed sum.

The company and its entire staff will join Deloitte’s Consulting Enterprise Technology practice on 1 October 2020.

Ekulus specialises in Oracle’s Enterprise Cloud, particularly the Oracle CX Cloud suite, working with clients needing to maximise customer interactions to deliver customer experiences via modern digital engagement capabilities.

As part of the deal, Ekulus managing director Marcelo Scalia will join Deloitte as partner and delivery director Moorthy Rengarajulu will join as principal. The rest of the team will join Deloitte’s offices in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Speaking on the acquisition, Scalia said, “2020 marks the 10th anniversary of us starting Ekulus and it’s exciting and fitting that the team embarks on a new decade of growth as part of Deloitte. Being part of an Asia Pacific-focused global business gives us significant opportunities to expand the impact we can have helping clients improve their customer experience.”

“What got us to this 10-year milestone comes down to people - our staff, partners and customers. The relationships we’ve built over the years have remained the cornerstone of our business no matter how rapidly technology has changed and will continue to be what we truly value.”

Deloitte chief executive Richard Deutsch said, “For so many businesses, the COVID pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of great customer service and we are seeing strong demand from clients for expertise to help them digitally transform their customer experience.”

“The team from Ekulus will help us meet that demand and further boost our market leading Oracle practice across the Asia Pacific region.”