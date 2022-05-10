Deloitte acquires Sydney AWS, Databricks partner Intellify

Deloitte has acquired Sydney-based AWS and Databricks partner Intellify for an undisclosed sum.

The big four consulting firm said the deal makes its Australian business the leader in artificial intelligence, data and machine learning, by adding scale and depth of capability.

Intellify co-chief executives Matt Alamdari and Kale Temple will join as Deloitte Consulting partners, and will bring its team of 40 developers to the division.

“By simplifying the complexity of creating value from data, we build competitive advantage for our clients by delivering smarter, faster and more scalable decisions through AI and ML,” Alamdari said.

“With Deloitte, it’s very much a meeting of minds. The firm has a strong existing market presence in Australia and globally, and our being part of this investment in the future is a logical next step for us and our people.”

Temple added, “Our team has achieved a great deal in a short time – in terms of market presence and the value and opportunity we know we provide to our clients.

“Joining a bigger consulting business, and one so strong as an alliance partner of both AWS and Databricks, is the right move, at the right time, for us.”

Intellify has made the CRN Fast 50 the last two years running and was named AWS’ Partner of the Year for 2019 and 2021 for data, analytics and machine learning, and was also the second partner in Australia to achieve the cloud giant’s machine learning competency in 2019. Databricks also named the company its ANZ partner of the year in 2021 and 2022.

Deloitte national AI leader Dr Kellie Nuttall said, “The sky really is the limit when it comes to AI, data and ML, and technology’s potential to drive improved productivity and deliver hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy and future prosperity.

“The pandemic has encouraged the accelerated adoption of AI technologies as businesses and governments transition from experimenting with AI to embedding and scaling AI across all areas of operation. But it only delivers value when it is put into production and operated as a core system of the organisation.

“The arrival of the highly-credentialed Intellify team will add greater scale and depth of capability to our offerings, given their deep understanding of the entire AI management lifecycle, and we’re excited to be bringing them into Deloitte.”

Intellify is Deloitte’s latest acquisition in Australia, followed by Brisbane ServiceNow partner Entrago in April and a trio of digital experience consultancies, Blended Digital, New Republique and Venntifact.