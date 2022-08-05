Deloitte, Advent One, Cirrus Networks score Red Hat ANZ partner awards

Deloitte, Advent One, Cirrus Networks score Red Hat ANZ partner awards

IBM-owned enterprise open software vendor Red Hat has honoured its top performing partners in Australia and New Zealand.

In a virtual event this week, the company recognised its dedicated partners across the region for their "ongoing commitment" to delivering end-to-end customer solutions and expertise using Red Hat's offerings.

Deloitte took home the top gong of ANZ partner of the year, recognised for driving cloud adoption and business transformation for customers. The consulting giant previously won innovation partner of the year in 2021.

Melbourne-based Advent One was named innovation partner of the year, for delivering innovation using Red Hat technology in collaboration with other partners and vendors. The company last year was named ANZ professional services partner of the year.

Brisbane-based Integral secured professional services partner of the year, honoured for "mutually exchanging resources" to deliver business outcomes for customers. Last year, it was named ANZ partner of the year.

Perth-based Cirrus Networks was named advanced partner of the year for providing "an innovative approach" to creating a state-owned enterprise design.

Sydney-based DeployPartners was awarded new partner of the year, for "demonstrating significant commitment" to Red Hat and implementing best practices in customer relationship development.

Ingram Micro New Zealand was named distribution partner of the year, and Microsoft was named cloud partner of the year.

"This is a very exciting time for Red Hat and our partner ecosystem. Our multi-partner collaborations offer a deeper and more holistic approach to innovation, which is essential in delivering customer-centricity across solution offerings and services," Red Hat said in the announcement.

"Congratulations to the winners for their outstanding contributions. It is great to see our partners continuing to demonstrate a keen desire to collaborate and innovate with and for our customers to recognise the value of Red Hat technologies. Thank you to all our A/NZ partners for their constant support, dedication and collaboration."

