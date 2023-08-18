Deloitte and Claroty team for OT cybersecurity

Deloitte has added operational technology (OT) functionality to its managed extended detection and response (XDR) offering with a partnership with cybersecurity vendor Claroty.

It has tapped Claroty’s xDome to power the managed XDR offering’s OT module, providing users comprehensive asset visibility and equipping them to identify, measure, and prioritise risk, deploy Zero Trust-based protective controls, and optimise threat detection.

“MXDR by Deloitte provides advanced threat prevention, detection, and response that requires technology collaborations equally qualified in leading innovation across the security environment–all while lowering total cost of ownership,” Deloitte global cyber detect and respond product leader Chris Richter said.

“Claroty’s technology alliance ecosystem, paired with our offering, empowers organisations to reach new levels of operational resilience across their increasingly connected OT environments.”

The addition of the OT module enables Deloitte’s MXDR to deliver end-to-end detection and response, vulnerability management, lifecycle visibility, and asset tracking for mission-critical OT systems – systems and assets that control, manage, and monitor industrial equipment, process, production, and operations.

“As the threat landscape grows and attack tactics, techniques, and procedures become more sophisticated, security teams need coverage across a broad set of tools, which can overburden security teams—they need strong technology integrations to fight back against tool fatigue," Claroty global VP of channel and alliances CJ Radford said.

“The powerful combination of Claroty and the Deloitte MXDR OT module not only brings innovation to the legacy-tech-plagued OT space, it also brings relief to the boots on the ground juggling entangled solution sets," Radford added.