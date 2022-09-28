Deloitte Australia launches managed security services offering

Deloitte Australia has launched a new managed security services and solutions offering with the software-as-a-service Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) platform.

MXDR combines integrated managed detection and response software with managed security services, including prevention, detection, advanced threat hunting, response and remediation.

The platform uses technology from Amazon Web Services, CrowdStrike, Google Cloud Chronicle, ServiceNow, Splunk, Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler.

“Cyber is the foundation of trust for today’s digital-first businesses. However, with the increasing number and speed of cyber threats, it is getting difficult to keep that foundation secure. This is further exacerbated by the cost and complexity of building, operating, and staffing a cybersecurity infrastructure of common detection, alert management, and incident response capability inhouse,” Deloitte Asia Pacific cyber detect and respond leader Dwayn Lythgo said.

“MXDR by Deloitte can help address some of these issues, allowing clients to securely enable their digital businesses by maturing their cyber threat detection and response capabilities through an advanced, industry-leading offering suite.

“For organisations looking to expand coverage while optimising spend, MXDR by Deloitte reduces the strain of recruiting and retaining large, specialised teams in a labour-constrained market.”

Deloitte said MXDR will be delivered 24/7 every day of the year through its Cyber Operate Delivery Network across Asia Pacific and globally, and will also use Deloitte’s DISP intelligence platform. Where required, the company’s Global Incident Response and Digital Forensic capability can also be engaged as part of the offering.

The platform provides advanced analytics for in-depth detection of threats combined with continuous response. It also has a modular architecture to allow clients to select the capabilities they require based on their current or desired cybersecurity posture.

Deloitte Asia Pacific cyber leader Ian Blachford said, “Given the ever-increasing threat landscape coupled with regulatory and operational pressures across Australia, organisations are required to respond to threats at scale and pace.”

“The MXDR suite provides organisations in Australia access to a truly next-generation managed service, which delivers outcomes that matter and improves the security posture of their businesses. MXDR by Deloitte enables organisations to better manage the threats they face and thrive in today’s volatile environment.”

Earlier this year, Deloitte acquired Sydney-based AWS and Databricks partner Intellify and Brisbane-based ServiceNow partner Entrago.