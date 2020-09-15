Deloitte, CMD Solutions, Arq Group score AWS partner awards

Amazon Web Services has recognised its top performing channel partners in Australia and New Zealand.

The vendor announced the winners via an hour-long webinar hosted by ANZ channel chief Davinia Simon, with APJ head of partner success Corrie Briscoe and ANZ managing director Adam Beavis making appearances.

The winners were chosen for their technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialised AWS cloud solution and technology areas and industry segments.

Melbourne-based Mantalus was awarded the APN Application Transformation and Migration Partner of the Year award, beating out NZ-based Consegna and Melbourne-based Versent.

The winner of the APN Data, Analytics and Machine Learning Partner of the Year was Brisbane-based Max Kelsen, with UK-headquartered Contino and Brisbane-based Bigmate named as finalists.

Deloitte took home both the APN Customer Experience Partner of the Year and the APN Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year awards, with DXC Technology named as a finalist for both. The other finalists were Cloudwave for the first award and Tata Consultancy for the latter.

Arq Group was awarded the APN Social Impact Partner of the Year award, winning over Melbourne-based Transpire and Sydney-based Tigerspike.

APN Technology Partner of the Year went to Bigmate, with Brisbane’s Tanda and Perth’s Tape Ark named as finalists.

Finally APN Consulting Partner of the Year went to CMD Solutions, beating out other finalists Mantalus and Contino.

Speaking on the award winners, Simon said, “This year, we are pleased to see our partners drive growth in new specialist areas such as data and analytics and machine learning to deliver their customer's forward-thinking solutions that help solve some of the most complex business challenges.”

“AWS has a thriving community of partners and we are inspired by the rapid innovation, resiliency, and resolve shown particularly during COVID-19, to help customers mobilise remote workforces, maintain business continuity, and develop innovative responses to protect customers and citizens.”

“We are excited to see what future opportunities lie ahead as we work with the APN discover new ways to achieve success with the breadth and depth of services that AWS offers.”