Deloitte Digital Australia adds 70 staff with triple acquisition

Deloitte Digital has acquired three Australian digital experience consultancies - Blended Digital, New Republique and Venntifact - for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisitions will bring in 70 new staff to push Deloitte Digital’s headcount to more than 1100 across Australia.

Melbourne-based Blended Digital specialises in digital experience and marketing services, with Salesforce, Adobe, Braze and Cheetah as its vendor partners. Co-founders Adam Crow and Damon McMillan will join Deloitte Digital as Deloitte Consulting partners.

Sydney-based New Republique specialises in user experience, experimentation and data and analytics, with Fullstory, Optimizely, Webtrends Optimize, Adobe Solution and Salesforce as its vendor partners. Co-founders Nima Yassini and Stacey Isaac will also join as partners.

Sydney-based Venntifact specialises in digital experience, marketing technology and strategy consulting. Its vendor partners include Salesforce, Adobe, Braze, Segment, Tealium and Google. Co-founders Steven Hann and Joey Nguyen will be Deloitte Consulting partners as well.

Blended Digital co-founders Adam Crow and Damon McMillan

“Brands are certainly strongly focused on digital engagement. As a result, growth in demand for our marketing technology and customer experience business is relentless, and our growth to meet market demand will not be stopping here,” Deloitte Digital Australia lead partner Esan Tabrizi said.

“We proudly sit at the nexus of creativity and technology and the addition of the incredibly talented teams from Blended Digital, New Republique and Venntifact will provide unmatched scale, and is part of a long-standing strategy of investing in the right people, skills, technologies and innovations to meet our client’s biggest challenges.”

The acquisitions also follow the company’s recent partnerships with Adobe and Sitecore, and the new staff would also “significantly increase” its expertise in their technology, as well as behavioural and data-driven design via New Republique.

New Republique co-founders Stacey Isaac and Nima Yassini

Blended Digital’s Adam Crow said on the acquisition, “Our agnostic MarTech offering complements the expertise that Deloitte has across top tier technology vendors, allowing us to collectively provide even stronger solutions that deliver on our client’s needs. We share a passion for technology-enabled transformation and delivering innovative solutions.”

“We’re really looking forward to the future. Joining Deloitte Digital will allow us to offer additional expertise and a wider range of services to our existing client base, and opportunities to showcase our capabilities and our people within large-scale digital transformation projects, working alongside Deloitte’s leading industry talent.”

New Republique’s Stacey Isaac said, “We are one of the founding practitioners of experimentation in Australian, and our vision since we began our business has been to help ambitious brands embrace a culture of experimentation that can help them make better data-led decisions, understand their customers in real-time, pivot quickly in a changing market, and deliver better experiences online.”

“We are excited to establish a new service offering within the Deloitte network and help more brands adopt a culture of experimentation. The move is a natural next step for our business, allowing us to scale and provide fantastic career progression opportunities for our people. We’ve already felt a great synergy with the team at Deloitte Digital, and this move is a great fit, both professionally and culturally. We are excited by what this next chapter will hold.”

Venntifact co-founders Steven Hann and Joey Nguyen

Venntifact’s Steven Hann said, “We started Venntifact with a mission to be a trusted adviser and help brands decouple from the traditional agency model. We saw the growing complexity of the marketing technology and customer experience landscape, and oriented towards not only a deep technical understanding of emerging tools like customer data platforms and essential topics like privacy and consent, but also the critical people and process impacts that our clients would need to tackle in order to transform.”

“We've been privileged to work with some of the biggest brands and most exciting scale ups, in Australia and offshore, and we're now ready to go to another level, take the next step of our journey as part of Deloitte, and see our capabilities and people flourish as part of the Deloitte Digital team.”

Blended Digital’s and New Republique’s teams will formally join Deloitte Consulting on 1 March 2022, while the Venntifact team will join on 8 March 2022.