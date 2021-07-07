Deloitte Digital names Esan Tabrizi new Aussie boss

Deloitte’s digital consultancy Deloitte Digital has appointed Esan Tabrizi as its new head of Australia.

Tabrizi replaces Steve Hallam, who moved to Deloitte Consulting to lead its Enterprise Technology & Performance practice.

In his new role, Tabrizi is tasked to accelerate Deloitte Digital’s solutions to address clients’ digital and marketing challenges.

“It’s a massive honour to be taking over the leadership of Australia’s leading digital consultancy. We have an amazing team that is at the forefront of shaping outcomes for our clients and their industries – from financial services and the public sector, to wealth and retail,” Tabrizi said.

“I’m looking forward to building on really strong foundations to continue our market leading position and making an impact that matters.”

Tabrizi has been at Deloitte Digital since 2010, holding various leadership roles. He also worked at marketing firm Bullseye and digital agency HotHouse Interactive.

Speaking on his departure, Hallam said, “It’s been an absolute privilege to lead the Deloitte Digital team for the past four-and-a-half years, and to have been part of the firm’s digital growth story for the past 17 years.”

“It has been a true honour to work with so many amazing clients and people, and helping our clients succeed in their digital ambitions.

“I’m really excited for Esan, his new leadership group, and a fantastic team, who are going to shape the next wave of growth in digital and marketing innovation in Australia.”

Deloitte Digital is primarily known for specialising in creative and marketing services, but the business also offers managed services like platform integration, platforms as a service and digital products.