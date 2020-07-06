Deloitte hires ex-NTT, CSC exec to lead managed security biz

Deloitte has hired IT channel veteran Dwayn Lythgo to lead the company’s managed services capability and delivery in Asia-Pacific.

Lythgo takes the newly created role of managing director of Deloitte’s Asia-Pacific (AP) Cybersphere, a virtual delivery centre incorporating regional Cyber Intelligence Centres (CICs) in Australia, India and Southeast Asia.

The centre is an evolution of Deloitte’s regional managed security services, now allowing for more opportunities for cross-border systemic innovation, such as advanced cyber analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in combating threats.

Lythgo said on this appointment, “I am delighted to join Deloitte and be part of its established risk advisory practice. Cyber security is a global priority as businesses and individuals are pushed to accelerate their digital transformation and consumption in order to thrive.”

“It is imperative that fast, efficient and cost-effective service is made available so that business needs can be swiftly addressed in today’s climate, and I look forward to help meet these needs through AP Cybersphere,” he said.

Lythgo last worked at NTT Security in Singapore as APAC vice president of operations since 2017. He also briefly worked as Singtel’s director of cloud delivery and operations after working at CSC (now part of DXC Technology) from 2002 to 2016. Other stints include the Attorney-General’s Department and the Australian Army.

Deloitte APAC cyber leader James Nunn-Price said, “I am pleased to have Dwayn onboard our Asia Pacific Risk Advisory team. He brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership skills that will take our clients’ experience of our already leading managed security services to the next level, and develop our cyber and security talent for the future.”

“The launch of the AP Cybersphere builds on the investments we have made so far to help our clients at this critical time with the ‘new normal’ post-COVID-19 with leading cyber capabilities in Asia Pacific and beyond,” he added.