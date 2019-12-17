Deloitte, IBM and Wipro expand Google Cloud services

Google Cloud has expanded its links to global system integrators and a few managed service providers in a bid to simplify implementation and management.

The company announced in a blog post new security-specific services offerings from Deloitte, IBM Security and Wipro as well as a number of US-based and Israel-based managed service providers.

Deloitte has added end-to-end risk mitigation services and solutions across its cloud services, with new offerings like security monitoring and threat response solutions, “zero trust” solutions, identity and access management services and data security solutions.

IBM Security now also provides consulting and managed services for Google Cloud customers to help create, enforce and manage security and compliance policies across public-, hybrid-, and multi-cloud environments.

Wipro now offers consulting, digital transformation, architecture design, security controls configuration and continuous controls management services for its Google Cloud customers.

“At Google Cloud, we’re committed to providing customers with high levels of security and data protection,” the blog post read.

“Today’s announcements further build on this commitment to our customers, and we look forward to continued collaboration with our partner ecosystem to enable advanced security capabilities.”

Google Cloud also expanded its work with US-based Arctic Wolf, Cyderes and Optiv, as well as Israel-headquartered Comm-IT. The vendor also revealed new technology partnerships with Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, Citrix Workspace, Exabeam, ForgeRock, Fortinet, Semperis, STEALTHbits and Tanium.