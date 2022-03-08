Deloitte launches SAP AppHaus "co-innovation space" in Sydney

Deloitte Australia has launched a SAP AppHaus customer-facing innovation space in its Sydney office.

The facility is the sixth SAP AppHaus globally, with locations in Heidelberg and Berlin in Germany, Palo Alto and New York in the USA, and Seoul, South Korea. SAP also has 15 other partner-run AppHaus spaces, including one from Melbourne-based Bourne Digital and another in New Zealand run by Datacom.

SAP’s AppHaus Network aims to promote “a human-centred approach” to software innovation through multi-disciplinary teams working within “a creative environment”.

The initiative prioritises human-centric solutions for customers through user experience design, pairing it with data, processes and system components to allow for scalability from both technology and business perspectives.

“We are thrilled to be joining the SAP AppHaus Network, and excited about the opportunity to bring the business innovation and creativity of Deloitte together with the power of the SAP ecosystem to solve our clients’ most complex problems,” Deloitte Australia technology and innovation leader Steve Hallam said.

SAP ANZ president and managing director Damien Bueno said Deloitte’s global industry expertise and SAP knowledge makes the consulting giant an ideal new addition to the SAP AppHaus Network.

“We have long seen the benefits of putting people at the heart of innovation and creativity and the extraordinary outcomes that can be achieved when tackling these ideas collaboratively with partners and customers,” Bueno said.

“By working together, we will be able to help more Australian organisations innovate and grow in a way that really makes sense to their people and their customers and adds value to their business.”

Deloitte Australia Consulting partner Nicola Dorling said the company’s ability to offer and deliver SAP-driven services via AppHaus Deloitte would enable it to help clients “explore innovation opportunities” tied to their strategic business goals.

“Our AppHaus will be shaped around ensuring our clients are building the right solutions to solve their customer or business problems before they build them via a discovery lab-based experience,” she said.

“The wide-ranging client experience will range from ideation, useability co-design and technical solution workshops, to stakeholder validation sessions, current state architecture, usability observations and tree jack testing.”