Deloitte, Salesforce team up for tech skills program

Deloitte and Salesforce have partnered up to develop a “talent development program” to help boost diversity in the technology industry and close skill gaps.

Called Digital Career Compass, the program will focus on people with diverse backgrounds including Indigenous Australians, women returning to the workforce and retired athletes, and provide them with training and technical skills to enable them to kickstart a career in technology.

“In response to the growing technical skills gap in Australia we wanted to take a lead in being part of the solution. We have therefore developed a unique program, in partnership with one of our key alliance partners, Salesforce, to create a diverse development program that will give people the opportunity to learn new skills,” Deloitte lead partner for Salesforce Claire Gillies said.

“Our focus will be on working with candidates who demonstrate the right aptitude and attitude, rather than on higher education qualifications, to reflect the rich diversity of our community.”

The program’s participants will receive Salesforce technical and business skills training, access to Salesforce’s Trailhead Virtual Bootcamp program, mentoring, career support and more.

Digital Career Compass will have a 12-week training period where participants will be connected with Salesforce channel partners.

The program’s first intake commences in March and graduates in May 2022.

Salesforce ANZ vice president of alliances and channels Tara Ridley said, “There is an urgent need to increase the number of skilled professionals in the technology industry and for the industry to better represent the diversity of the Australian community.”

“Deloitte and the program’s not-for-profit partners will help Australians from all backgrounds enter rewarding new careers.”

Sydney-based managed services provider Goanna Solutions will be one of three partners involved in Digital Career Compass, joining social enterprise recruitment firm Fitted For Work and industry body The Australian Athletes’ Alliance.

Goanna Solutions chief executive Lisa Sarago said, “As an Aboriginal-owned and operated organisation, we are focused on closing the digital gap by offering opportunities to equip our community with skills for the future, access to employment opportunities and networks.”

“We celebrate the commitment by Deloitte, Salesforce and other organisations in the ecosystem to create a diverse workplace.”