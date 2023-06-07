Deloitte snaps up Enforce Consulting

Professional services provider Deloitte Australia has acquired Enforce Consulting in Sydney, a human capital management company.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed by Deloitte.

Deloitte Australia said the move will make it a leading Ceridian cloud payroll technology partner.

Enforce is a Ceridian consulting partner in the North American market, and expanded operations to Australia in 2018. 

The Sydney organisation uses Ceridian Dayforce employee time tracker.

Local Enforce Consulting practice leader Gordon Turnbull will become a Deloitte Consulting principal.

Along with Turnbull, a team of 12 will move over to Deloitte on June 19.

Deloitte human capital consulting partner and Ceridian alliance lead, Glen Detering, pointed to how the pandemic has changed the nature of work, and how the transition has been challenging for employers on multiple fronts.

"Shifting dynamics and disruptions are demanding agility, and the right technology solutions and supports are critical in managing business needs, employee expectations and compliance requirements," Detering said.

“Ceridian and its Dayforce single code base integrated cloud talent, core HCM, workforce management and payroll solution is market differentiating and is part of the next wave of human resources technology ecosystem solutions," he added.

“The arrival of Gordon and the Enforce Consulting team will add to Deloitte’s Ceridian implementation capability and add yet another layer to our differentiated client offerings across multiple technology providers, platforms and solutions," Detering said.

 

 

