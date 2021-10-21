Deloitte snaps up Perth cloud specialists Magia Solutions

Deloitte has acquired Oracle Cloud consultancy Magia Solutions for an undisclosed sum to bolster its professional services offerings.

The Perth-based consultancy was founded by Steve Solomon and Peter Crew and traded under the name SDS Group since 2006, in 2014 the company rebranded to Magia Solutions.

The company boasts 75 staff in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne and has been an Oracle partner since 2017. It offers consulting, implementation, training and support services across ERP, HCM and CX modules.

The company’s executive team Steve Solomon (CFO), Peter Crew (CTO), Surend Dayal (CEO) and Chris Hinds (COO) will become Deloitte consulting partners. The team will formally join Deloitte on 15 November 2021.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for the Magia business and our people, and real recognition of what Steve Solomon and Peter Crew have achieved in terms of their vision, strategy and delivery of services,” Surend Dayal said:

“Magia started consulting around Oracle E-Business Suite, and analytics in particular. When Oracle made the shift to SaaS, we initially focused on CX. Then in 2019, we consciously went back to our roots and focused on ERP Cloud as well as CX and PaaS, and found a specialist space in the market.

“We always felt that at some point we would need to join forces with a bigger Oracle operator, and this move is the right time for Magia. We have been collaborating with Deloitte for some time, and we know the firm is the right organisation in terms of cultural and strategic fit, providing local and global opportunities for our people, and an unrelenting commitment to client service delivery.”

Deloitte Australia CEO Adam Powick described the local market for Oracle Cloud services as “very strong” and said it had significant growth potential.

“We are continually looking for opportunities to build our local Oracle and broader technology team capability and are really excited about welcoming Steve, Peter, Surend and Chris and their talented team to Deloitte.

“With the addition of the Magia team, Deloitte will be a local market leader in Oracle Cloud services with one of the deepest skill sets in the country. We really like the cultural and professional fit of our two organisations and are very much looking forward to what we can achieve together in the market.”

Magia COO Chris Hinds said the deal creates “one of the largest and broadest Oracle specialist teams in the Western Australian market, with around 90 locally based Oracle experts”.

“And our presence across the country will add to Deloitte’s broader national footprint.”

Deloitte Australia lead Oracle partner Peter Nikandrow said the deal would “further strengthen our geographical footprint, including in Perth and Canberra, and leadership in the local Oracle market”.

“Cloud adoption, during and post COVID-19, is seen by business leaders as a way to streamline their operations and enable flexibility in their business models, and driven by market demand, Oracle has developed new features for HCM and offered special incentives for Oracle Fusion Cloud EPM customers.”