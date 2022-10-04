Deloitte tapped by Optus for external review on data breach

By on
Deloitte tapped by Optus for external review on data breach

Optus has appointed Deloitte to conduct an independent external review of Optus’ recent cyberattack.

This review will include a forensic assessment of Optus’ security systems, controls and processes, as well as the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In its announcement, Optus said chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin recommended the review, saying it would "play a critical role" in the company’s response to the cyberattack. The appointment was also backed by Optus parent company Singtel.

The Australian government recently levelled a strong criticism towards Optus for the cybersecurity breach that affected 10 million Australians.

“We’re deeply sorry that this has happened and we recognise the significant concern it has caused many people," Bayer Rosmarin said.

"While our overwhelming focus remains on protecting our customers and minimising the harm that might come from the theft of their information, we are determined to find out what went wrong.”

“This review will help ensure we understand how it occurred and how we can prevent it from occurring again. It will help inform the response to the incident for Optus. This may also help others in the private and public sector where sensitive data is held and risk of cyberattack exists.”

Optus said Deloitte’s global specialists will work with both Singtel and Optus, with some "international cyber experts" also tapped to assist the effort.

“I am committed to rebuilding trust with our customers and this important process will assist those efforts,” Bayer Rosmarin added, highlighting that Optus would continue to engage and inform stakeholders.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyberattack deloitte optus services telco

Partner Content

Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Deloitte Australia launches managed security services offering

Deloitte Australia launches managed security services offering
The business impact and opportunity of hybrid work

The business impact and opportunity of hybrid work
The anywhere, anytime, any device workforce is finally here

The anywhere, anytime, any device workforce is finally here
Go hard AND go home

Go hard AND go home

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?