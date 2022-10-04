Deloitte tapped by Optus for external review on data breach

Optus has appointed Deloitte to conduct an independent external review of Optus’ recent cyberattack.

This review will include a forensic assessment of Optus’ security systems, controls and processes, as well as the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In its announcement, Optus said chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin recommended the review, saying it would "play a critical role" in the company’s response to the cyberattack. The appointment was also backed by Optus parent company Singtel.

The Australian government recently levelled a strong criticism towards Optus for the cybersecurity breach that affected 10 million Australians.

“We’re deeply sorry that this has happened and we recognise the significant concern it has caused many people," Bayer Rosmarin said.

"While our overwhelming focus remains on protecting our customers and minimising the harm that might come from the theft of their information, we are determined to find out what went wrong.”

“This review will help ensure we understand how it occurred and how we can prevent it from occurring again. It will help inform the response to the incident for Optus. This may also help others in the private and public sector where sensitive data is held and risk of cyberattack exists.”

Optus said Deloitte’s global specialists will work with both Singtel and Optus, with some "international cyber experts" also tapped to assist the effort.

“I am committed to rebuilding trust with our customers and this important process will assist those efforts,” Bayer Rosmarin added, highlighting that Optus would continue to engage and inform stakeholders.