Deloitte to bring submarine company’s systems above water with IFS ERP

Deloitte is delivering “sweeping digital transformation” for the ASC submarine company, updating its systems with IFS’s ERP solution.

The program will provide improved processes, enhanced integration between systems, and expanded use of real-time data for decision-making across the organisation, according to a statement.

“Deloitte is incredibly proud to be selected as ASC’s implementation partner. We are excited about sharing our broad and deep expertise in delivering complex transformation programs with ASC to help them digitise and modernise sustainment while innovating to future-proof their business,” said Deloitte Australia national maritime leader and lead engagement partner Jesse Sherwood.

Additional suppliers Novacura and BluePrism will also participate in the program.

ASC chief executive and managing director Stuart Whiley said the digital transformation is important to ensure that ASC continues to deliver Collins Class availability at levels beyond international benchmarks for the Royal Australian Navy, in terms of costs, function and availability.

“This project will keep ASC at the cutting-edge of submarine sustainment innovation. It will ensure we maintain an efficient, cost-conscious culture as we continue to deliver world-class service and value for money to the Royal Australian Navy.

“ASC is committed to the growth and development of its employees. The new systems will ensure they are skilled in the latest digital systems, streamline their work and provide greater job satisfaction.

“Aligning our digital systems with our suppliers will realise additional productivity improvements. The project will create approximately 35 new jobs, based across South and Western Australia.”

The Government-owned ASC built Australia’s six Collins Class submarines and now is engaged in sustaining and upgrading them.

It currently has 1,300 staff across three facilities, according to the organisation’s website.

IFS Australia and New Zealand managing director Warren Zietsman said “After a competitive bid process, we’re honoured that ASC has selected IFS as its ERP system of choice, as it embarks on this ambitious and exciting initiative.

“ASC plays a vital role in Australia’s naval defence and we feel privileged to be supporting them in the delivery of its new digital backbone. Our defence expertise will be central to arming ASC with a solution that will offer them agility in their operations and the flexibility to meet changing market demands.”