Deloitte trials SAP, UKG-based HR system for WA Health

Deloitte has been selected by Western Australia Health to run a proof of concept and trial a HR, payroll and time management solution.

Deloitte will demonstrate its proposed system using technology from SAP SuccessFactors and UKG in a series of simulated HR and payroll activities from April to September 2021.

The proof of concept is part of an $8.5 million investment from the WA state government to identify and prepare for a new integrated HR, payroll and rostering solution for the Western Australian health system, now in its second stage.

The proof of concept aims to trial Deloitte’s solution if it is able to meet workforce requirements in metropolitan and regional areas, as well as the ability to complete the following tasks:

integrate information including payroll, HR and rostering;

provide health service providers with access to system-wide workforce data to improve reporting, governance and planning capability; and

allow WA health system employees to conveniently access their information about their shifts, leave and pays, securely on their own devices.

The trial will involve selected staff at Royal Perth Hospital, Broome Health Campus and Derby Hospital.

"I am pleased we are another step closer to identifying a modern and contemporary HR system that meets the various needs of our clinical and corporate workforce providing essential healthcare services across our vast State,” WA health minister Roger Cook said in the announcement.

"This is a significant commitment and investment to transform and improve the WA health system payroll and HR systems.

"Undertaking a proof of concept process will enable us to test the practicality and feasibility of the proposed system to ensure it is fit for purpose."