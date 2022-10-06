Department of Home Affairs extends AcronymIT's Adobe licensing contract for $1.3 million

Canberra-based managed services provider AcronymIT has scored a $1.3 million, three-year extension on its contract to provide Adobe licences and support services to the Department of Home Affairs.

The deal extends a three-year, $1.1 million contract AcronymIT won in 2019 to provide licence renewals for Adobe software to the agency in 2019.

“The Department of Home Affairs procured Adobe software licences, maintenance and support from AcronymIT via the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) Software Marketplace Panel,” an agency spokesperson told CRN.

AcronymIT is one of 291 suppliers on the DTA’s Whole of Australian Government Software Licensing and Services Panel. The Manuka, ACT-headquartered reseller won the contract in an open tender.

“This procurement was undertaken in line with the Public Governance Performance and Accountability Act 2013 and the Commonwealth Procurement Rules,” The Home Affairs spokesperson said.

Founded in 2001 AcronymIT is a provider of cybersecurity services, asset management and software licensing.

This year it has won a series of software licencing contracts with other federal departments including the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, the Department of Infrastructure, and the Department of Finance.

The company established a cyber team in Melbourne last year, and plans to expand into Western and South Australia between 2022 to 2023.

In addition to Adobe, its vendor partners include Oracle, MYOB, Red Hat, Citrix, Sophos, Symantec, Veritas, Nutanix and several others.