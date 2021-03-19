Dept of Agriculture moves finances fully onto TechOne platform

The Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment (DAWE) is moving its finances entirely onto TechnologyOne’s SaaS ERP platform.

DAWE is the first “Tier 1” department to move its finance system to SaaS, which TechOne called “a demonstration of trust” in a statement.

“This win is another proof point of the longevity of our 33-year journey and 99 percent customer retention, as we continue to deliver technology which is innovative and future-proof,” said TechnologyOne chief executive Ed Chung.

“The Department of Agriculture’s new finance solution will be deployed into TechnologyOne’s IRAP PROTECTED assessed SaaS solution, providing materially higher cybersecurity posture at no additional cost.”

The company’s solution was upgraded to PROTECTED from Official: Sensitive at the end of last year.

“Our Australian technology will support the Department’s modernisation program which is set to drive massive efficiencies across the import and export of our primary industries. In turn, this supports Australian producers and will drive economic growth” Chung added.

“As an Australian company, we are proud that our platform will find immediate efficiencies and modernise back end processes, providing important improvements for hardworking staff on the front line.”

DAWE and TechnologyOne are underway working together to migrate the on-premise environment to SaaS, with the process expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

The company is currently involved in an ongoing lawsuit brought by a former executive.

Last year, TechnologyOne led the design and implementation of e-invoicing with the Department of Treasury.

At the time the agreement was announced, the Council of Small Business Organisations of Australia chief executive said that e-invoicing can make the lives of business owners easier, and encourage them to modernise and automate their IT systems in a secure and simple way.

“It should be noted that it is small business associations and the software industry who have led the way in getting e-invoicing onto the business and government’s agenda. Now, more than ever, Australian small businesses need e-invoicing.”