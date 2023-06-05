Dept of Customer Service seeks intelligent automation toolsets

The Department of Customer Service (DCS) is looking for ICT providers to propose solutions to address the challenge of intelligent automation investments and future proof existing capabilities and toolsets.

The DCS is inviting expressions of interest under a Request for Proposal (RFP), looking for solutions from ICT providers for additional toolset capabilities for its principal revenue management agency, Revenue NSW.

As part of the DCS, Revenue NSW has developed a core automation foundation over the last five years, which is based around Robotic Process Automation (RPA) using the Blue Prism platform.

DCS wants to improve customer outcomes through faster processing times and alleviate repetitive, manual, rules-based tasks with automation.

The purpose of the RFP is to identify additional intelligent automation toolsets and determine their business value based on four identified Proof of Value use cases.

Additional toolset capabilities include omni channel chatbot/ interactive agents, attended and unattended bot functions, intelligent document processing capability, AI fraud detection capability and process data mining.

The DCS also wants to review the existing RPA Blue Prism platform to ensure it still delivers value for the government and NSW citizens.

Applicants are expected to submit a proof of value and proof of concept.

According to the DCS, contracts of up to $1,000,000 may be made available to the successful applicant or split amongst multiple successful applicants.

An industry briefing will occur on June 14, 2023.

The RFP is set to close on June 30, 2023.