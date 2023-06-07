Devicie names Shane Harding as chief executive officer

Shane Harding, Devicie.

Sydney-headquartered, end-user security device management software company Devicie has appointed Shane Harding as chief executive officer.

He moves from his role as chief operating officer of Devicie, which he commenced seven months ago.  

Harding will be replacing previous chief executive and co-founder Martin McGregor who founded Devicie in 2019 and will continue to work in the company and serve on the company’s board as executive chairperson.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Devicie and believe Shane is the kind of leader we can trust to take our customer-centric values, vision and growth to the next level," McGregor commented on the transition.

“Working with Shane has allowed me to see how someone experienced, who’s at the top of their game, sets foundations for fast-growth and scales an organisation quickly whilst retaining quality, a great culture and a product our customers love,” he added.

The startup raised $14 million in a Series A funding round led by New York VC giant Insight Partners and is used by some of Australia's leading public and private sector companies.

“Being able to have senior leaders transition roles easily is testament to the strength of our executive team,” McGregor said.

Harding takes on the role with two decades of experience working in fast-growing companies, investment funds and a management consultancy.

Prior to Devicie, Harding worked for Australian Life Tech as chief strategy officer from 2020 to 2022 where he helped lead the business to a $71 million acquisition by myDNA.

Harding has also worked for Oneflare as chief product officer from 2015 to 2016, where he led product and marketing, and for MYOB as product and growth lead from 2013 to 2015.

There, he helped bring MYOB Essentials to market.

He has also been involved in advising and mentoring several founders running start-ups, through the global incubator Tech Stars.

Harding said “I chose to work with Devicie because it’s a company that’s unique on so many levels, empowering IT professionals to solve infrastructure and security challenges whilst also improving productivity and employee experience.”

 

