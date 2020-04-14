DevOps vendor GitLab expands Australian presence

DevOps platform vendor GitLab has expanded its market focus in Australia as it bolstered its local sales and channel teams.

The company now boasts 48 staff on the ground across its sales and customer success teams, with people covering sales, channel, sales development, marketing and solution architects.

The new staff will join an already all-remote workforce, with staff working nationally in locations including Darwin, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Katherine, Brisbane, and Geelong.

GitLab APAC regional director Anthony McMahon said the company was “uniquely positioned” to help companies speed up digital transformation through its DecSecOps platform.

“There is a big concern that Australian businesses are still developing software in the same way they were 10 years ago and risk falling behind. The future is more remote collaboration, agile secure development, and rapid cloud-native deployment,” McMahon said.



“GitLab’s single application approach to the DevSecOps lifecycle is providing a solution to the high costs and inefficiencies that come with multiple tools, as well as silos between developer, security, and operations teams. The business teams are no longer able to tolerate this ‘toolchain tax’”.

The expansion into Australia is part of a global effort following year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 116 percent, which increased total ARR to $100 million.