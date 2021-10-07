DevSec platform vendor Snyk names ANZ channel chief

US-based developer security vendor Snyk has built on its presence in the local region with the appointment of a new Australia and New Zealand channels and alliances director, Marc Tan, who joined the company from VMware.

Snyk (pronounced 'sneak') provides a platform that allows developers to check code for security vulnerabilities as they write it, as well as security testing for applications and containers. Where vulnerabilities exist, it offers suggestions for solutions that can be applied as the code is written.

Tan is tasked with building Snyk’s presence in the local channel, adding new partners and building on technology alliances.

At VMware, he worked as a senior sales account executive, helping customers with app migration. He also worked as a partner sales director at Pivotal Software (now VMware Tanzu) and worked at Telstra for 12 years, his final two years spent as a business applications and systems general manager.

“Enterprises in Australia and New Zealand have increasingly embraced DevOps over the last few years and this has been accelerated through the Global Pandemic. As applications grow in scale and complexity, so do the opportunities for security vulnerabilities and exploits. Snyk helps identify and fix any vulnerabilities as early and as easily as possible in this process. I am incredibly excited to join Snyk and be part of the company’s next phase of growth,” said Tan.

“Snyk has already established fantastic relationships locally with respected channel partners including Ampion and Datacom NZ as well as global, strategic technology alliances with Atlassian and AWS. I’m focused on building on this and creating a thriving ecosystem that helps customers integrate security as early as possible into their software development life cycle.”

Snyk claimed in a statement that it is projected to achieve 245 percent growth in theregion by the end of the year and is hiring local talent to build its capabilities and support customers.

The team has grown from just two employees in January to nearly 20, and is expected to finish the year with 24.

“The market is moving faster than ever before as organisations realise that developers need to take ownership of security, and are equipped to address issues as they arise,” said Snyk ANZ regional vice president Asanga Wanigatunga.

“This has been a driving force to expand the team locally, including key hires such as Marc, to ensure we have the right expertise to support customers of all shapes and sizes.”