Dialog IT discloses data breach affecting customers, staff

A second of Optus-owner SingTel’s companies has had its employee and client data stolen and published on the dark web.

Dialog IT said it identified 20 clients’ and up to 1,000 employees’ sensitive information on the dark web three days ago on October 7 2022.

Dialog IT was bought by Singtel’s B2B digital services subsidiary NCS Group in March this year for $325 million.  It has a presence across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth, Darwin, and Adelaide. The NSW Electoral Commission, Queensland Health, Virgin Australia, NAB, and Rio Tinto are among its clients. 

The Singapore-headquartered tech giant first became aware of unauthorised access to Dialog IT’s servers a month ago on 10 September 2022 before it made the disclosure today.

“Dialog detected unauthorised access on our servers, which were then shut down as a preventative measure. Within two business days, our servers were restored and fully operational,” it said in a release on its website. 

“We contracted a leading cyber security specialist to work with our IT team to undertake a deep forensic investigation and continuous monitoring of the Dark Web. Our ongoing investigations showed no evidence of unauthorised downloading of data.”

There was “no evidence” the attack was linked to the theft of  9.8 million current and former Optus customers’ data ten days earlier, the company said in a separate release on the Singapore stock exchange. 

In a separate incident, Optus data belonging to 29,000 customers and 23 businesses was published on a dark web forum on Friday. The data came from the 2020 zero-day exploit of Accellion’s File Transfer Appliance, which saw several large organisation’s information stolen, including Transport for New South Wales.

CRN has contacted Dialog IT for comment

