Dialpad's ANZ channel grows by 137%

Cloud-unified communications vendor Dialpad has grown its channel within Australia and New Zealand by 137 percent in the past year.

After arriving in Australia in 2020, Dialpad announced a push last year to increase brand awareness and customer support in the region, aiming to tap into UCaaS and CCaaS markets.

The company has two Australian master agents, technologies solutions brokerage Tradewinds and utelecom, as well as Australian distributor Channel UC.

Recent Dialpad customer wins include Nick Scali, Oroton, Nextt Disability Services, Service Stream, Venues NSW and Bepoz.

Last week, Dialpad announced ANZ availability of its AI Contact Centre, which involves a new digital channel and AI virtual agent support.

“The introduction of these AI products to the Australian market will change the game for customers and partners,” said the company’s ANZ director Gerard D’Onofrio.

Dialpad’s pitch is that this new offering will allow ANZ businesses to use conversational AI and customer intelligence to dynamically learn customer intent across all modes of customer communication.

Dialpad CEO and founder Craig Walker claimed the new platform will help ANZ businesses by “supporting their customer service needs and providing AI-generated insights into any sales, service or product initiative”.

SVP of global channel sales Mike Kane said, “Dialpad’s AI Contact Centre humanises digital interactions in a streamlined, easy-to-use manner’ and makes sure that the “customer remains at the centre of the experience throughout their entire journey”.

The company offers virtual agents with self-service capabilities to assist service and sales teams, aiming to improve customer experience across social media platforms and messaging services.

D’Onofrio said businesses move to Dialpad’s platform for four reasons: “AI across the entire platform, unified experience administration and the end user, local support model and constant innovation,” recognising “today's needs and future opportunities”.

His pitch is that, “With Dialpad, customers get a platform of modern AI-powered unified business communications and customer engagement solutions that enables users to call, message, meet and operate a contact centre from a single pane of glass.”

Asked about competition from Microsoft Teams, D'Onofrio said the product integrates with Microsoft Teams whereby “customers benefit from all the power of Dialpad without giving up the Microsoft Teams app customers are already using.”

“Dialpad offers multiple call routing options that meet businesses' unique calling needs while offering more advanced communication features not readily available in Teams including SMS/MMS, AI, analytics, call recordings, global calling, and more—without paying the Microsoft Teams phone license,” D'Onofrio said.

Co-founder and managing director of Melbourne-based cloud and networking company Oreta, Sachin Verma, said that Dialpad’s “technology ensures that you get end to end view of the customer experience especially in the contact centre offering”.

Sales manager at Dialpad channel partner Gippsland Business Machines, Harrison Savage, told CRN that in partnership with Dialpad, “We are having a huge amount of success in the corporate sector, where there is a high-pressure point on customer call centres, our product allows the agents to answer customer questions using intelligent recommendations that have been tailored to support our customers call centre staff – depending on the answers from the conversation”.

He continued that the “product is allowing customers to stay one step ahead of the curve of businesses that don’t have this technology. The other benefit that customers have highlighted is the ability to give real-time sentiment tracking, which allows managers to provide live feedback to the call centre staff to improve the call satisfaction but also to get the best outcome for the incoming call”.